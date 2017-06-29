Dolores Catherine (Shifflette) Gibbs, 81, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at her home after a brief illness.

She was born in Washington, D.C. on March 1, 1936, to Agnes (Dolan) and Carl Early Shifflette, Sr. She grew up in SE Washington, DC and moved to the Oxon Hill/Fort Washington area of Prince George’s County in 1967 and in 1994 relocated to Calvert County, MD.

For many years, Dolores was a union banquet waitress at major Washington, DC hotels. In 1971 she married Wilmer “Bill” Gibbs and together they started B&D Enterprises, LTD, selling jewelry and crafts at various Washington Metropolitan area venues. Dolores was a talented entrepreneur and businesswoman creating and selling beautiful jewelry. In recent years she loved spending time with friends at the Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick, MD and enjoyed playing Bingo at local Calvert County, MD fire houses.

She is survived by sons; Robert L. Campbell, Jr. (Lois) of Huntingtown, MD, Stephen L. Gibbs (Leslie) of White Plains, MD and Paul F. Gibbs (Dawn) of Charleston, SC. Grandchildren, Jessica King (Wes) of Port Republic, MD, Stephanie Campbell of Lusby, MD, Christopher Gibbs (Ashley) of Arnold, MD, Angela Gibbs of Jessup, MD, Jacquelyn Gibbs of St. Leonard, MD and Natalie Gibbs of Indian Head, MD. Great-grandchildren; Avery and Finley King, Logan and Everleigh Gibbs, Dylan Redding, Jacek and Trenten Gibbs, Meradithe Gibbs and Bryceson Saravia. She is also survived by her brother Jack Shifflette (Ruth) of Lewes, DE and other family members. She was preceded in death in 1985 by her husband Wilmer “Bill” Gibbs and brother Carl Shifflette, Jr.