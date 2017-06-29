Albert P. Simms, Jr., 57

Albert P. Simms, Jr., age 57, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

He was born on September 13, 1959, in Washington, DC, to Doris (Watts) and Albert P. Simms, Sr. In 1977, Albert graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Albert was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force. He was a retired volunteer firefighter for Marlboro VFD #20 in Upper Marlboro.

Albert was an avid fan of NASCAR, especially Rusty Wallace and Tony Stewart. He also enjoyed cheering for the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles.

He is survived by his parents and was the loving father of Carla and Thomas Simms. He was the brother of David Simms (Stacey), Paul Simms, Donna Atchison (Joseph) and Patricia Holtery (Chris). He was the uncle of several nieces and nephews.