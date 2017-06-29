James Joseph Kennedy, 75, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed on Tuesday June 27, 2017 at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Born in Providence, RI he was a son of the late Eugene and Winifred (Hudson) Kennedy. He was the beloved husband of Mary T. (Mazzullo) Kennedy. He was retired from the United States Navy where he worked as a naval photographer. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Redskins and the Red Sox, collecting stamps and coins, and listening to Oldies music.

Along with his wife he is survived by three children; Mary Beth Kennedy (Jonathan), Jamie Lynne Kennedy-Jones (Jonathan), and James J. Kennedy Jr., one grandson; Russell “Mac” Jones, and a brother; Robert Kennedy.