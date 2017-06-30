Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Receives Donation from Elks Lodge #2092

On Saturday, June 17, 2017, members of the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge #2092 provided a charitable donation to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the training of police K-9 units.

Members of the Elks Lodge presented a $2,000 check to members of the K-9 unit including Corporal William Rishel, Deputy First Class Lacey Johnson, and Captain Steven Hall. The funds came from the Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation.

“The grant will aid the sheriff’s office in purchasing additional canines for narcotics detection to combat the opioid epidemic in St. Mary’s County,” Rishel said.

Captain Hall added: “The donation from the Gratitude Grant will go toward maintaining what I believe is the best K-9 unit in the state. We are truly grateful for the amazing people at the Elks Lodge who share our mission of public service and routinely make meaningful investments in local communities.”

Sheriff Tim Cameron, along with the men and women of the sheriff’s office, thank the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge for their generous donation.

