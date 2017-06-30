Leonardtown Man Arrested for Car Theft

June 30, 2017
Shawn Michael Clark, 25 of Leonardtown

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Deputy T. Siciliano of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office  responded to the 16000 block of Three Notch Road for the report of a motor vehicle theft.

The victim alleged, the suspect, Shawn Michael Clark, 25 of Leonardtown, drove the victim’s motor vehicle without their permission. The victim is the sole owner of the vehicle. Clark also stole the victim’s wallet.

Clark was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Theft Less than $100.

