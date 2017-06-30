Homeless Woman Arrested for Burglary and Possession of Fentanyl

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Deputy J. Maguire of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Barkentine Court in Great Mills for a reported burglary.

The victim alleged someone entered the residence and slept in a child’s bed on the upper level of the home. The deputy responded later that evening for a report someone had once again, entered the home, this time through forced entry.

During a neighborhood check, Deputy Maguire witnessed a motor vehicle enter the driveway of the victim’s residence. The driver alleged they were there to pick up a person; however, the deputy knew the home was vacant at the time. Deputies entered the residence and located the suspect, Serenity Faith Byrd, 25, of No Fixed Address, sleeping in a bedroom upstairs. During the investigation, it was discovered there was an active protective order in place between Byrd and the victim. Additionally, Byrd had an active arrest warrant with the Sheriff’s Office. From the residence, deputies also recovered suspected Fentanyl, a suspected crack pipe, and possessions; including cash and electronics, stolen from the victim.

Byrd was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with First Degree Burglary, Two Counts of Fourth Degree Burglary/Dwelling, three counts of Violation of a Protective Order, CDS Possession, CDS Possession – Paraphernalia, and Theft Less than $100.

