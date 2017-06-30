California Woman Arrested for Theft at Lowes

6-15-2017 – Theft – On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Deputy R. Steinbach of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lowes in California, for the report of a female subject making fraudulent returns for cash.

The witness stated that on several occasions the suspect, Jamie Lee Rose Emory, 24, of California, would enter with old receipts, remove the same items off the shelf, and return them in exchange for cash.

The investigation revealed this happened on multiple occasions and that Emory had multiple outstanding arrests warrants.

Emory was located and arrested for the outstanding warrants, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Five Counts of Theft Less Than $100, Theft Scheme: Less $1000, FT A BW: Theft Less than $1000 value and served her multiple outstanding warrants.

