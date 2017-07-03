Mother/Daughter Arrested After Caught Doing Drugs with Two Children in Car

On Sunday, June 4, 2017, Deputy J. Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic complaint in the 28000 block of Three Notch Road (7-11) in Mechanicsville, where witnesses observed a motor vehicle driving erratically weaving through lanes.

The vehicle was located on the south side of 7-11. As Smith approached the vehicle, he found the passenger, later identified as Lisa Marlene Gagliarducci, 52, of Waldorf, slouched over possibly inhaling something from her lap. While making contact with the suspects, Smith detected a strong odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the vehicle. An additional officer, Deputy D. Holdsworth, arrived to assist and detained the driver, Holly Lynn Gagliarducci, 27, of Newburg, who kept repeatedly reaching into her purse after being instructed to stop.

A probable cause search of Lisa Gagliarducci revealed suspected Xanax and multiple prescription bottles. The driver, Holly Gagliarducci, possessed suspected Oxycodone, suspected marijuana, and a smoking device.

During the incident, two young children were removed from the vehicle and later released to the care of a family member.

A field sobriety test was performed on Holly which could not be performed satisfactorily.

They were both transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Holly was charged with Three Counts of CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, DUI/DWI, DWID and issued a citation for marijuana less than 10 grams. Lisa was charged with Two Counts of CDS Possession: Paraphernalia.

