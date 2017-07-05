UPDATE: Former Track Coach & Instructional Assistant Arrested and Charged with Production of Child Pornography

Bell admitted to being HIV positive and evidence was recovered to corroborate that statement.
UPDATE 7/5/2017: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation of Carlos Bell, a former instructional assistant at a local middle school, who was charged with the production of child pornography and assault of several middle-school aged children.
Investigators have learned additional details regarding Bell’s involvement with youth:
• In the fall of 2008, Bell worked as a facility attendant with the Charles County Department of Community Services.
• In the fall of 2015, Bell worked for AlphaBest, a Charles County government contractor, that provided before and after school care at J.P. Ryon Elementary School and William B. Wade Elementary School.
• In the spring of 2016, Bell volunteered as an assistant coach for a track club, Comets, located in Waldorf. The athletes ranged in age from 15-18 years old.
In addition, detectives received information Bell may have coached or assisted coaching a variety of sports throughout the region.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone whose children may have been coached by Bell to talk with his or her children regarding this matter. If evidence of wrongdoing is suspected, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI. While the CCSO is the primary investigative agency, the FBI established this tip line to assist in the investigation and to help streamline information.
The CCSO is working non-stop with the Charles County Public Schools, Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, Charles County Health Department and Charles County Government on this investigation. Significant updates will be published as necessary.
7/3/2017: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives, with the assistance of the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and Charles County Public Schools, have arrested Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, in connection with the production of child pornography and three counts of second-degree assault. Bell, who had been an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf and a former track coach at La Plata High School, was arrested at his home on June 30 after a Charles County Grand Jury indicted him. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.
Detectives began investigating Bell in December when they received a tip of possible inappropriate behavior with a student while he was coaching track. Bell was immediately removed from the school where he worked and was barred from coaching. Detectives searched Bell's work computer, but nothing suspicious was found. They also served a search warrant at Bell's home where they recovered his home computer and other electronics. The devices were submitted to the Maryland State Police Crime Lab where data was subsequently retrieved linking Bell to the production of child pornography. Investigators also determined Bell sexually abused several males on school property, his home and possibly at other locations. Further, Bell admitted to being HIV positive and evidence was recovered to corroborate that statement. Additional charges are forthcoming.
Detectives are continuing to sort through materials and evidence in an effort to determine if there are additional victims. Investigators are asking anyone whose child may have had contact with Bell to talk with their children about this matter.
With the assistance of the FBI, a special telephone number has been established for anyone with concerns about their children relating to this case. That phone number is 1-800-CALL-FBI. The investigation is ongoing.
Nope it’s not my daughter goes there
WHY would you do anything like that to an innocent child?
You forced them to do things against their will. And you have possibly subjected them
to a death sentence!
What a horrible excuse for a man you are!
Parents of charles county I know this is a horrendous crime but per berry some of the video’s took place in school my question is how was that possible if our schools are safe as the board claims. Reading comments on other sites this is the third incident this year no mention of westlake or the one at st charles who got caught in the act no emails to parents until 6 minutes before going live on ne
I don’t know the requirements to work in a school but maybe a clearance should be required. Nice long background check. I had to do a background check when I taught Judo for our Parks & Rec. because kids were involved and had a clearance for my job at the time. Schools need better screening of employees and there needs to be harsher punishment for criminals. The problem is that the govt. controls both of these matters and sadly if there isn’t a lot of revenue to be had they’re not that interested. They’re more concerned with the speeding camera in front of a school because it generates revenue. They aren’t concerned with public safety just revenues and re-election.
Dr. Kimberley Hill dropped the ball on this. Its been how long they knew and we as parents was just notified yesterday with an email.
Just think if he had contact with a child who was in first grade then, maybe the child would not remember.
It should be absolutely mandatory that every employee of Charles County should to take STD test in order to work around children.
This is so sad its a point in their lives if the test come back positive the parents will have tp explain something that should not ever have happened.
Dr. Kimberly Hill drop the ball on this one and Charles County. It should be mandatory that all employees of Charles County government who are working around children should be mandatory to take a STD test. I do not know or understand why cameras are not in place in the classrooms. Some classrooms have them and some classrooms do not. We were only notified as of yesterday with a email from dr. Kimberly Hill letting us know the heinous crime that has happened. I am also reading the comments above saying that maybe because he’s a Democrat he will just get a slap on the wrist like how dare you make fun of the situation when children lives are at State they have to now be prepared for the worse this is not a joking matter this is not something that should be taken lightly and whoever make such comments you should be ashamed of yourselves. Also another thing is making a comment saying like only white people does this you are sadly mistaken and you are also blind you also must understand that women are also rapists and child pedifiers as well. Dr. Kimberly Hill needs to step up to the plate and have mandatory STD testing and to ensure that this can never ever happen again cameras need to be put in place bottom line.
wait!! Never heard of the st. Charles incident. Please please email me with a link or details as my daughter ran track there and recent quit citing too much pressure between work and track. Any information is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance. platergall@gmail.com
Or the on from Lackey that goes to trial on the 18th!
How about the teacher from Lavkey that goes to trial on the 18th on felony sex abuse of a minor?
I see some took the weak route and made this political there clowns everywhere, however my condolences go out to the families I can’t imagine what they are going through. I think everybody should try and figure out a way to stop a lot of the teachers from having private unmonitored access to our children w/o being supervised, I also believe if we pay a lot more attention to our childrens movements it make it easier to prevent situations such as these I know there’s nothing way to stop it completely but something has to be done. I don’t believe there is a suitable punishment for him not death or jail time those kids lives and there families lives will forever be changed.
Can anyone familiar with HIPA law explain in this forum when it is legal to out the fact that a person is HIV positive? I am not familiar with the laws as it pertains to individuals charged with crimes. Again, people familiar with the legalities surrounding the issue..not people who simply think they know…thanks!
What a disgusting human being. He held a position of authority which is supposed to help kids transition into a productive adult life and he abused that position in order to gratify his perverse sexual desires. At least some of the kids he abused will now grow up with savvier mental and trust issues. These kids will have a life sentence with mental demons, this guy deserves nothing less then a life sentence himself. True justice would be castration and a tattoo that says child molester across his forehead but unfortunately some people would deem that cruel and unusual punishment.
