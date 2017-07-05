Maryland State Troopers Yielded Positive Results This Independence Day Weekend

This year’s Independence Day weekend efforts of the Maryland State Police had a positive effect on reducing crashes and keeping the public safe.

Traffic enforcement efforts by Maryland state troopers during the Independence Day holiday period resulted in more than 9,300 traffic stops that led to 129 arrests and more than 110 arrests of impaired drivers.

Maryland State Police patrol troopers began increased holiday traffic enforcement efforts on June 30, 2017 that continued through July 4, 2017. During that period, troopers arrested 112 impaired drivers, arrested 91 for criminal offenses and arrested another 41 people who were found to be wanted on warrants. Two of the 112 impaired drivers arrested were found to be drugged drivers. In addition police departments across the State of Maryland arrested another eight drugged drivers.

The arrests occurred during 8,981 traffic stops made by troopers working traffic safety initiatives that included additional patrols, sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and speed enforcement. Troopers issued 6,031 citations, 5,727 warnings and 888 safety equipment repair orders. Troopers at each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks were involved in special enforcement operations during the holiday period.

During this period, troopers responded to 284 crashes, including 3 fatal crashes reported.

With increased enforcement efforts this year compared to last year Maryland State Police has seen a decrease in crashes and impaired drving. Last year there were 495 crashes reported which is 211 less.

The Maryland State Police continue to support the Maryland Department of Transportation’s campaign “Toward Zero Deaths.” These high visibility enforcement efforts reduce the number of aggressive driving, motor vehicle crashes in which speed, alcohol and other driving violations are contributing factors to crashes on Maryland roads. Troopers will continue these initiatives throughout the year.

