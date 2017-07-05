Fox 5’s Zip Trip is Coming to Waldorf on JULY 7th

Join FOX 5 “Good Day DC” Anchors Tucker Barnes, Steve Chenevey, and Annie Yu at O’Donnell Lake (10400 O’Donnell Place)

Tucker will kick off Friday’s broadcast at 6 a.m. with a bit of excitement, riding onto set on the back of a motorcycle, and then he will present the weather accompanied by firemen from the Firemen Motorcycle Group. Next, Tucker will enjoy an assortment of éclairs and goodies from Walls Bakery before giving a weather update. At 6:35, Tucker will present the weather from The Studio Cooperative, a dance, yoga, and Pilates studio, where he will learn a dance move with Debbie Stanley, the studio’s owner. At 6:45, Tucker will put his new skills to the test and show off his moves.

At 7 a.m., Steve and Annie will join Tucker on O’Donnell Lake, and later in the hour, Tucker will present the weather with the Bucket List Band, a local classic and modern rock band. At 7:45, Tucker will provide another check of the weather with representatives from the Charles County Sherriff’s Office, who will speak about Project Lifesaver, an extensive search and rescue operation program for families of children and adults with autism, Alzheimer’s or related conditions and disorders. After Annie and Steve present FOX 5’s “5 Must Stops” in Waldorf, the Charles County Sherriff’s Office will perform a demonstration of Project Lifesaver in action by searching for Tucker, who will be hiding on set.

At 8 a.m., the FOX 5 team will provide a check of the headlines from the main set, and then Annie will be joined by theat theAt the bottom of the hour, the anchors will host Waldorf civic leaders,and, for an interview and a round of trivia. At 8:45, Tucker will present the weather, and will enjoy a taste of the restaurant’s award-winning, North Carolina-style BBQ fare with its owner.

In the 9 a.m. hour, the Good Day DC team will present FOX 5’s “5 Must Stops” again accompanied by players from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and then Steve will be joined by Bud Humbert and LaShanda Pullam, real estate agents from Century 21 Associates, who will present local real estate listings. At the bottom of the hour, as a part of the “Tucker Tries It” segment, Tucker will receive a gymnastics instruction and learn how to do a cartwheel with Kelly Sothoron from Elite Gymnastics. Next, for this week’s First Responders Friday, Steve and Annie will compete to put on turnout gear the fastest with members of the Waldorf Fire House. At 9:50, Annie will enjoy a taste of authentic New York-style pizza from Napoli’s Pizzeria with the restaurant’s owners.

To kick off the 10 a.m. hour, Steve and Annie will be joined by this week’s “Hometown Heroes,” PFC Christopher Morris and PFC Eric Scuderi, officers from the Charles County Sherriff’s Office who famously rescued a man from a burning car this past January. Next, the Good Day DC team will speak with Ryan Vierheller, and founder and owner of Blue Dyer Distilling Co., an award-winning distillery, who will display his acclaimed rum, whiskey, and gin. At 10:23, Tucker will be joined by this week’s Junior Reporter, and then Steve and Annie will speak with Ray Michael from the Charles County Youth League for this week’s “Hometown Team” segment. To wrap up the broadcast, Steve will toast to the weekend with Irish whiskey, food, and cakes from Grille No. 13.