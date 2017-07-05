Mary Lorena Abell Tennyson 95, of Clements, MD, died June 30, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on December 8, 1921 in Leonardtown, she was the daughter of Thomas Hogan Abell and Violet Abell Bussler and Maide and Joe Thompson. She was the loving wife of the late John S. Tennyson whom she married on January 10, 1943 at St. Joseph’s Church, Morganza, MD. She was a loving mother to her girls (as she called them), daughters Betty Ann Tennyson Burris (Freddie) and Cindy Tennyson Downs (Jimmy); grandmother of Ricky Burris (Dawn), Kim Burris Oliver (Gary), Gail Burris Sutton, Carrie Downs Willmore (Rich), and James Downs (Mary); and great grandmother to Hailey Burris Schultz (Austin), John Burris, Keith Oliver, Brooke Oliver, Drew Sutton, Reagan Sutton, Johnny Downs, Sierra Downs, and Emma Willmore.

She is also survived by her siblings Ada Russell, Roger Bussler (Jane), and Claudia Mattingly; brother-in-law James T. Tennyson (Marion); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Melinda Ann Downs and siblings Annie McCully, Katie Kozack, Frank T. Abell, John T. Abell, Francis A. Abell, Joe Thompson, Nathaniel Thompson, and Hoover Bussler.

We, the family of Mary Tennyson, are very proud to call her our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. If we had been able to choose someone to play these roles in our lives, we would have surely chosen her. She has been a loving and caring member of our family for over 95 years and we are grateful to have had her in our lives. The wonderful memories that have been created in our family because of her, will be everlasting.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home with prayers at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 6th at 10:00am at St. Joseph’s Church, Morganza, MD with Father Drew Royals officiating. Pallbearers will be Ricky Burris, Gary Oliver, James Downs, John Burris, Keith Oliver, and Drew Sutton.