Walter Lewis Williams, 86

Walter Lewis Williams, age 86 of Edgewater, Maryland, died June 26, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland. He was born in Jacob Creek in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

Walter moved to Charles County in 1955 and retired as a Pile Driver for 34 years for Local 2311. He also worked for Kroll Petroleum of Clinton, Maryland, Southern Maryland Oil of La Plata, Maryland, Compton Bus Service. He was a great father and husband who loved to garden and lawn care, and travel. He was a member of the La Plata United Methodist Church, a member of Mason St. Columbia Lodge 150, past vice president of Local 2311, and a charter member of the Southern Maryland Youth Organization of Pomfret, Maryland.

He was the son of Walter S. Williams and Emma Williams of Bell Vernon, Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Mae Williams and his sister, Grace Scott of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his children, Shawn Morgan of Welcome, Maryland, Walter L. Williams II of La Plata, Maryland, and Mark E. Williams of White Plains, Maryland. He is also survived by five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral services and interment will be private.