Sharon M. Hurd

Sharon Hurd was born in Washington DC on August 20, 1942, the only child of Doris DeBow Micoly and Ruldoph M. Micoly. She was the beloved wife of R.J. “Jack” Hurd, the mother of three, and a doting grandmother of four.

Raised in the idyllic neighborhood of District Heights, Sharon was a 1960 graduate of Suitland High School, and a 1962 graduate of the Washington Hospital Center School of Nursing, where she took up residency as a floor nurse. During one shift, a patient from another floor came in to see his mother. In that moment, an enduring love began. Jack told Sharon he was going to marry her on their second date and he did not leave her side until his death two years ago.

Sharon and Jack’s was the romance of novels and fairytales—the purity of devotion so rare and special that it is coveted by the rest of the world, and made mythological in its existence. And it was absolutely true for them.

Beloved wife.

Within the constraints of those two very commonly used words, Sharon lived, loved, and raised her family. And within those two words, a world that had shattered upon their parting two years previously has again been made whole.

Services and Interment are private.