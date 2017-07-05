Patricia Ellen “Pat” Gladwell

Patricia “Pat” Gladwell was born at Providence Hospital in Washington, DC on September 12, 1946. She entered Heaven’s gates on June 29, 2017.

Pat graduated from Lackey High School in 1964. She received her BA from Towson University and her Master’s Degree from George Washington University. She worked as an elementary school teacher at Indian Head Elementary for 35 years and opened her own small business, Pat’s Mighty Minis, in 2003. In her spare time, Pat loved camping, gardening, sewing, and caring for her grandchildren.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Orville Edward “Epps” and Ethel Mae Millard and her husband David Albert Gladwell.

She is survived by her loving companion, Marvin Charles Kisamore; her daughters, Katherine Leigh Jenkins (Michael Ray Jenkins, Sr.) and Jennifer Penn Gladwell-Becraft (Bruce “BJ” Edward Becraft); her sisters, Judith Ann Welch (Linden H. “Pete” Welch) and Kathleen Jean Hutchenson (Neil L. Hutchenson); and her beloved grandchildren, William Stanley Wroble III, Jessica Ellen Wroble, Ashleigh Katilyn Wroble, Hailey Penn Becraft, Corissa Leigh Jenkins, Heather Nichol Becraft, Gracie Rae Becraft, and Sophie Autumn Becraft.

Friends received on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.