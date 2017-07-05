Henry Lawrence Buckler, Jr., 73, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away on June 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C. surrounded by his wife and family.

Henry was born on November 17, 1943 in Hughesville, Maryland to the late Henry Lawrence Buckler, Sr. and the late Margaret Grimes Buckler. He retired as a Store Manager at Giant Food and together with his wife owned and operated Buckler’s Nursery until fully retiring in 2012. He enjoyed traveling the world by cruising and took over 140 cruises, hunting, fishing and shooting skeet. Henry was a volunteer fireman with the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department. He studied agriculture which led to his passion to open Buckler’s Nursery in 1982.

Henry is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Wallace Buckler, his son, Henry Lawrence Buckler III (Ruth), daughters, Mary Jacqueline Muhlithaler (Brian), Crist Laine Buckler Hallobaugh, Michele Lynn Bishop (Matthew), stepson, James W. Ondrish, Jr. (Anna) and his step daughters, Jamie Ondrish Shontere (Rob), Janice Ondrish Rackey (Tom), 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving Henry are his brothers, David Buckler (Teri), Joe Buckler (Barbara), Danny Buckler and his sister, Barbara Callis (Warren). He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, James Buckler and his sisters, Agnes Richardson, Shirley Gonzales and Rosanne Buckler.

Family will receive friends on July 7th from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with a Funeral Service on July 8th at 11AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Pall Bearers are his grandsons, Vincent Shontere, Jr., Thomas Rackey, Jr., Colin Darr, Robert (RJ) Ondrish, Kahner Muhlithaler and Josh Rackey.