Richard Millon “Grumpy” Gould, 79, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 30, 2017 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 10, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Orville Paul Gould and Madeline Shortridge Gould.

Richard proudly served in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge in 1960. He was employed as a cable splicer with Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company of Maryland (now Verizon) for over 28 years of dedicated service until his retirement in 1990. In retirement he worked as a Motorcycle Safety Instructor for the State of Maryland. On December 18, 1965, he married his beloved wife, Catherine Gould at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD. Together they celebrated over 51 wonderful years of marriage.

He was a train enthusiast and had an extensive train collection. He enjoyed building his own layouts. He was also a skilled wood worker and made many beautiful pieces of furniture. He and his wife enjoyed travelling to New York to watch Broadway plays. They especially enjoyed Fiddler on the Roof and Hair. They also saw many shows in Washington D.C. including CATS and God Spell. However, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved very much.

Grumpy was very active in the community and spent many years helping others. He volunteered at St. Clements Island Museum and the Calvert Marine Museum. He ran the train show at St. Clements every Christmas. He volunteered at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department carnival for many years running and working on the tilt-a-whirl and merry go round. His used his wood working skills to build the trophy case shelving and mailboxes for Station 3 Fire Department. He was part of the Southern Maryland REACT group that ran the CB radios for the boat races and the Blessing of the Fleet.

In addition to his beloved wife, Grumpy is also survived by his sons: Joe Gould (Melissa) of Lexington Park, MD, James Gould (Patty) of Midway Park NC, and John Gould of Fredericksburg, VA; his sister, Patricia Mayes; his grandchildren: Jacob Cohee, Dana Holt, Brandy Lesch, Kyle Gould, and Nick Gould; his great grandchildren Neil Holt,Hayley Holt and Hunter Lesch and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends for Grumpy’s Life Celebration on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Interment is private.