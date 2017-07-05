Thorbjorg “Stella” Vigfusdottir Day, 90, of Leonardtown, MD passed peacefully away June 28,

2017 at her home in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by her loving family.

Stella was born on August 29, 1926 in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland to the late Vigfus Thorgilsson and

Elisabet Nikulasdottir. Stella’s world forever changed when she met Capt Robert A. Day while

he was stationed in Iceland during World War II. In a true fairy tale romance, Stella and Bob

were married in Reykjavik, Iceland on November 16, 1944. Soon afterwards, Stella said

goodbye to her friends, family and the only world she had known, moving to the United States

with her husband. Their life together only lasted forty years but their romance will last for all

time.

A loving mother and homemaker, Stella enjoyed every moment with her family. She had a zest

for life, love of travel, and amazing determination. Stella taught herself to read, speak, and write flawless fluent English. Although she made her home in the United States, her devotion to Iceland was unwavering and listening to Icelandic hymns brought her peace during her final hours. Throughout her life, Stella was a devoted Christian and active in her church as well as an active member of the Icelandic Association of Washington D.C.

Stella is survived by her children: Jim Day & his wife Judie of Loveland, CO; Larry Day & his

wife Staci of Leonardtown, MD and Judy Pack & her husband Mark of Potomac, MD; her

siblings in Iceland: Kristin Vigfusdottir, Lydur Vigfusson, Oli Vigfusson, and Omar Haffjord;

her grandchildren: Jimmy Day, Melissa Day, Shauna Marchus, Sami Martinez, Taunya Post,

Amy Day, Ian Day, Ava Day, Autumn Heiston, Ariel Daigle, Cameron Pack, Alison Pack, and

Elliot Pack; 14 great-grandchildren and a devoted Newfoundland. In addition to her parents,

she is also preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Robert A. Day and her brothers, Oskar

“Bobo” Vigfusson and Hordur Vigfusson.

A Graveside Service will be celebrated July 14, 2017 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver

Spring, MD.

Funeral services will be held in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland the week of August 9, 2017.