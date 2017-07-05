Florence Kennedy Lambert, 70, of Annapolis, Maryland, died on June 29, 2017 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD. Born on October 8, 1946 in Leonardtown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Forbes, Sr. and the late Julia Frances Herbert Forbes.

Florence is survived by her sister, Julia Lee Forbes, her brothers, Carter Forbes (Shelley), Harry Lee Forbes (Melody), Clarence Aloysius Forbes (Phyllis), John N. Forbes (Clare) and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Robert Lee Forbes, Jr., George Joseph Forbes and Jesse Mclane Forbes.

Florence worked at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC Offices as an Office Administrator until retirement. She enjoyed her summers at the beach, family gatherings and friends, shopping and travel abroad. Flo would like you to know that her work here is done, her offer was one you can’t refuse, a reunion of family and friends she has not seen in a long time.

Family will greet friends on Monday, July 3, 2017 from 5-8PM with Prayers recited at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 10AM at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 22300 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers are Clarence Forbes, Carter Forbes, Harry Forbes, Nick Forbes, Ray Jordan and Rudy Carrico. Honorary Pallbearers are: Stephen Forbes and Carter Forbes II.