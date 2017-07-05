Anna Lucille Stonestreet, 85, of Bryantown, MD passed away on June 28, 2017 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. Anna was born on May 31, 1932 to the late Joseph Therres and the late Catherine Koller Therres in Waldorf, MD. Anna was a Bank Manager for Suntrust Bank prior to her retirement, and worked in the banking industry for over 45 years. She was devoted to the church, volunteering for multiple church and school functions, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed living on the farm, watching the hummingbirds and loved her cats.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Maurice Leo Stonestreet; brothers, Lawrence, Bernard, Edward, Robert, Paul Therres and sister, Margaret Welch. She is survived by her daughter, Karen L Murphy (Charles F.); grandchildren, Patrick C. Murphy (Shaina), Erin M. Edger; great grandchildren, Tessa M. Edger, Dylan R. Edger and Luci M. Murphy, sisters, Helen Scott, Mary Ellen Carroll; and sisters-in-laws, Betty Mae Therres, Mary Rose Therres, and Frances Therres (Wills).

Family will receive friends for Anna’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, July 5 from 5PM to 8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with prayers at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10AM on Thursday, July 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 with Interment following at the Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Patrick Murphy, Patrick Langley, Mark Barrows, John Therres, Scott Bowling, and Louis Jameson.