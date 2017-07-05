James Alfred Washington, 94, of Bushwood, Md., passed away June 28, 2017 at his home on Longview Beach.

Jim was born in Criglersville, Virginia, to Daniel and Bessie Washington on May 12, 1923. He enjoyed a long career as a civil servant until his retirement in 1978. He served as a maintenance engineer and supervisor at the National Capital Housing Authority, and after his retirement he worked as a courier at the American Security Bank.

Following retirement, James moved to Longview Beach where he continued to live until his death.

Wonderful, dedicated, loving, nurturing and a dependable husband, father, grandfather and friend are a few words to describe him. Jim lived to be 94 years old, and he was still the nicest and friendliest person you’d ever want to meet. Jim was the patriarch of the Washington, Gaston, and Bellamy families. He led with strong moral and family values. He was a man of faith and impeccable character.

He enjoyed reading, motorcycles, boating, gardening, and spending time with his family. James is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Bessie; wife of 70 years, Vivian; his eight siblings; his infant great-grandson, Elijah Gant; and granddaughter–in-law, Sonney Gaston.

Jim is survived by his two daughters: Dianne Bellamy McCombs and Vivian Denise Gaston; four grandchildren: Denver Beaulieu-Hains, Dore Mobley (Darrell), Dawn Gant (Robert), and Gregory Gaston; and 13 great-grandchildren: Talia (26), Najja (25) and Sidni Beaulieu-Hains (23); Robert III (20), Joshua (18), Seth (16), Daniel (13), and Alisa (6) Gant; Neisa (18), Teo (18), and Gregory III Gaston (11) ; and Grant (18) and Garrett (16) Mobley.

Family will receive friends for Jim’s Life Celebration on July 5, 2017, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. A Graveside Service will be held immediately following at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery o at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Daniel Lindsey officiating.