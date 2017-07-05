Stephen Vincent Fuller, Sr, 58

Stephen Vincent Fuller, Sr. died peacefully on July 1, 2017 in Clinton, MD at the age of 58.

Stephen is survived by his Fiancé Katherine Jean Buck; his children, Brittany Ann Ayers, Stephen Vincent Fuller, Jr. and Shaun Michael Fuller; grandchildren Christen Ann Ayers and Charles Stuart Ayers, Jr; his mother Martha Ann Fuller and siblings Kenneth Brian Fuller, Barbara Lee Nalley, David Keith Fuller and Cheryl Lynn Fuller. He is preceded in death by his father, James Richard Fuller.

Stephen was born on the 25th of August, 1958 in Charleston, SC to James and Martha Fuller. He graduated from Crossland Senior High School in 1976. After moving to Clinton, MD, Stephen began working for The University of Maryland where he retired.

A memorial is scheduled for Thursday, July 6th at Lee’s Funeral Home located at 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road. A repast at the VFW of Clinton will follow the memorial. Captain Donald Hayes will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Stephens life.