Darlene K. Nalls, 70, of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC.

She was born in Illinois, the daughter of Maynard Long and the late Elsie Long. She was a registered nurse for 48 years, most recently with Chesapeake Home Health Care. She enjoyed listening to music, shopping, going to the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren, as well as the rest of her family. She was a very giving person who enjoyed giving to and helping others.

She is survived by her father, two children, Laura K. Janney and Steven W. Nalls, two granddaughters, Heather Nicole and Savanna Noel Janney, one great-grandson, Grayson Wedington, three sisters, Deanna Anderson, Danette Byrne, and Denise Fordyce. She was preceded in death by her mother and brother Wesley Long.