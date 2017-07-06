Public Hearing for Proposed Calvert Shores Municipality Scheduled for July 11, 2017

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing to consider and receive comments on a request for referendum to create a new municipality known as Calvert Shores in Lusby, Maryland. The Tuesday, July 11 public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Patuxent High School Auditorium, located at 12485 Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby.

The proposed Calvert Shores municipality encompasses properties in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, the Lusby Town Center, Chesapeake Hills Golf Course and the Patuxent Business Park. A boundary map is available on www.CalvertShores.org.

Residents wishing to learn more about the referendum are encouraged to attend an informational open house Monday, July 10, from 1-3 p.m., at the Southern Community Center located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. A second informational open house will occur Tuesday, July 11 from 5-6 p.m. at Patuxent High School prior to the 6:30 p.m. public hearing.

Citizens can view the organizing committee documents on www.CalvertShores.org. For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583. Individuals who cannot attend the public hearing, or who would like to submit written comment, may do so by emailing info@ecalvert.com or through the U.S. mail to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678 by noon, July 10.