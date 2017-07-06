Stewart Hosts Annual “Back-to-School” Community Event

Sponsorship opportunities now available

Kick off the school year with Commissioner Vice President Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) at her third annual “Back-to-School” Community Fiesta on Saturday, August 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mattawoman Middle School (10145 Berry Road, Waldorf). All ages are invited to attend. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“The Community Fiesta is a great opportunity for students to have fun while learning,” Stewart said. “I encourage students to invite their friends and family, and join me as we kick start the new school year.”

The “Back to School” Community Fiesta will focus on saying no to bullying, drugs, and texting and driving. During the event, children will have the opportunity to sign pledges to “say no.” Several learning opportunities will be available, including self-defense and hands-on CPR demonstrations. Non-profits, local businesses, and state agencies will provide safety and health information and resources for parents.

Raffles, giveaways, and light refreshments will be available. Remember to arrive early, as the first 200 children present will receive a backpack.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from gold to titanium levels. Sponsors must complete the sponsorship levels and commitment form by Saturday, July 29. Those interested in monetary donations must complete the Receipt for Cash Donations Form. Both forms can be downloaded at http://conta.cc/2uJYbuQ and returned via email to StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, please email StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Volunteer assignment training dates are Wednesday, July 19 and Saturday, July 22.

For more information about the event, please email StewartEvents@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.