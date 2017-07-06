Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southern Maryland

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

Flash Flood Warning for St. Mary’s County, Calvert County and Central Charles County.

Until 1100 AM EDT

At 8:02 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to two inches are possible in a very short period of time. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Lexington Park, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, La Plata, Leonardtown,

Prince Frederick, Saint Marys City, Greenwell State Park, Hallowing Point, Saint Leonard Creek, Town Creek, Wicomico River, White Point Beach, Cuckold Creek, Sheridan Point, Calvert Cliffs, Saint Clements Bay, Port Tobacco River, Flag Harbor, Popes Creek and California.

Recommended actions

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.