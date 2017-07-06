Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5 Million in Revenue During June

Ocean Downs, Hollywood Casino Perryville, Rocky Gap see increases from June 2016

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced June 2017 revenue numbers for the state’s six casinos: Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City, Casino at Ocean Downs in Worcester County, Maryland Live Casino in Anne Arundel County, Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County and MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County. Maryland’s casinos totaled $130,480,062 in revenue during June 2017 – an increase of $37,114,143, or 39.8%, compared to the June 2016 figure of $93,365,919.

In a year-to-year comparison not including MGM National Harbor, which opened on Dec. 8, 2016, statewide casino revenue in June 2017 decreased by $13,021,491, or 13.9%.

MGM National Harbor generated $50,135,634 from both slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in June at MGM National Harbor was: $270.72 for slot machines, $5,944.57 for banked table games and $1,403.47 for non-banked table games. MGM National Harbor operates 3,126 slot machines and 168 (129 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Maryland Live Casino totaled $41,840,229 from both slot machines and table games in June. Maryland Live’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $231.02 for slot machines, $2,898.72 for banked table games and $739.63 for non-banked table games. June 2017 revenue at Maryland Live decreased by $11,859,126, or 22.1%, from June 2016. Maryland Live Casino operates 3,978 slot machines and 202 (150 banked and 52 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $22,096,012 from both slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $192.95 for slot machines, $1,945.47 for banked table games and $522.46 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s June 2017 revenue decreased by $2,350,941, or 9.6%, from June 2016. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,202 slot machines and 178 (153 banked and 25 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $6,337,130 from both slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $218.75 for slot machines, $2,363.48 for banked table games and $369.92 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s June 2017 revenue increased by $350,134, or 5.8%, from June 2016. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 20 (12 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Casino at Ocean Downs generated $5,550,673 from slot machines in June, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $230.94. Casino at Ocean Downs’ June 2017 revenue increased by $482,118, or 9.5%, from June 2016. Casino at Ocean Downs operates 800 slot machines and does not have table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,520,385 from both slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $195.92 for slot machines and $1,199.10 for banked table games. This facility does not have non-banked table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s June 2017 revenue increased by $356,326, or 8.6%, from June 2016. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 663 slot machines and 17 banked table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund as well as small-, minority- and women-owned businesses, local impact grants, local jurisdictions and the state’s horse racing industry.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.