V-22 Joint Program Office Welcomes New Program Manager

Marine Corps Col. Matthew Kelly took command of the V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275) July 5 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Kelly took over the leadership responsibilities for the PMA-275 from Marine Corps Col. Dan Robinson, who has served as the program manager since 2013.

Kelly, who previously served as the MV-22 military lead for the V-22 program, becomes the 12th program manager for PMA-275.

“Col. Robinson has set the bar high,” Kelly said. “The V-22 team is an outstanding group of professionals who are dedicated to the success of the V-22 program. Together, I know we will continue to build on this successful program.”

During Robinson’s tenure leading the V-22 Joint Program office, he oversaw a number of program accomplishments, including delivery of 118 aircraft.

“The V-22 team has been instrumental in the success of this aircraft for the past four years,” Robinson said. “Two of the most rewarding accomplishments are the work on the CMV-22B, the Navy variant; and the first foreign military sale to Japan.

“In addition to the accomplishments of the CMV-22 and the FMS case, the focus of each member of the V-22 Joint Program Office team has been to support the Marines and Airmen in the field through working to increase readiness levels.

“I can truly say it has been a distinct privilege and honor to have led the V-22 team and to be a part of their success,” Robinson said.

The ceremony was highlighted by keynote speakers Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Jon M. Davis, deputy commandant for Aviation, and Rear Adm. Dean Peters, the program executive officer for Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault and Special Mission Programs (PEO(A)).

“Nothing can do what a V-22 can do,” Peters said. “Col. Robinson has been the quintessential program manager. We are lucky to have had him in the seat for the last four years.”

Davis made similar comments on Robinson’s performance as the V-22 Joint Program Office program manager.

“Col. Robinson is one of our very best program managers ,” Davis said as he underscored one of Robinson’s actions as program manager. “Col. Kelly has the makings of the same kind of program manager.”

In response to the recent Independent Readiness Review that focused on the V-22, Robinson drafted the way forward.

“Col. Robinson created one of the most innovative and imaginative programs I’ve seen,” Davis said. “Today, we are executing that plan: CCRAM — Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization.” The plan will re-baseline the first 129 V-22s.

Robinson’s next assignment will be at the Naval Air Systems Command 6.0 Logistics and Industrial Operations.

PMA-275 manages the cradle-to-grave procurement, development, support, fielding and disposal of the tiltrotor program systems for U.S. Marine Corps medium-lift assault support and the U.S. Air Force’s Special Operations Forces long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions. In addition, the program also manages the Navy variant, CMV-22B, which will provide the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander time-critical logistics support by transporting personnel, mail and priority cargo from advance bases to the sea base.