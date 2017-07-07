Three Dozen New Troopers Join The Ranks During Trooper Graduation Today

As state officials and proud family members looked on, trooper candidates raised their right hands today and took an oath to serve and protect the people of Maryland as they officially became state troopers during the graduation ceremony for the Maryland State Police 146th Trooper Candidate Class.

The 36 members of Trooper Candidate Class 146 have just completed 25 weeks of a residential police training academy, known as one of most intense and comprehensive state police training programs in the country. During six months of strict discipline and a demanding schedule, the trooper candidates received instruction in criminal and traffic laws, emergency care, emergency driving, physical training, and scenario-based training that included de-escalation and conflict resolution.

“I want to commend the 36 graduates of Class 146 on completing six months of intense training at the police academy,” said Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford. “It is a testament to the kind of men and women here this morning, that even though you knew that the risks would be many and the accolades often too few, you have chosen to join this proud fellowship of MSP troopers.”

“You should be proud of your accomplishment in graduating from the Academy today, but the real work begins as you serve our community,” said Major General Linda L. Singh, the adjutant general of Maryland. “You have a difficult task. You must treat those you are called to assist as you would want your family to be treated. Be relentless in upholding your standards. The standard you walk past is the standard you accept and we must live with.”

“For the past 96 years, those who came before you built the tradition and reputation of providing outstanding law enforcement services the Maryland State Police is known for,” Colonel William Pallozzi reminded the graduates. “I urge you to daily remember our core values of integrity, fairness and service as you fulfill your duties as public servants who are dedicated to providing selfless service to our citizens.”

During their training, Class 146 held an American Red Cross blood drive and collected 35 units of blood. They also participated in the Maryland Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and ran from the Academy in Sykesville to Westminster in early June, raising $1,500 for Special Olympics.

Among the members of the class, seven have prior military experience and six previously worked in law enforcement or corrections. Twenty of the recruits have college degrees and another ten are enrolled in the concurrent associate of arts program with Frederick Community College and have been obtaining their degrees as they attend the Academy.

Eleven of the recruits are from out of state, but will now live within Maryland as a condition of employment. The class president, Trooper Matthew Honsinger, is from Omaha, Nebraska. He served in a combat zone in the Middle East as a member of the military before applying to the Maryland State Police. He also sang the National Anthem today to begin the graduation ceremony.

Following a brief period of leave, the new troopers will report to barracks across Maryland to begin eight weeks of practical instruction with field training troopers. Upon successful completion of that training, they will be permitted to patrol alone.

The next Maryland State Police trooper candidate class is scheduled to begin August 20, 2017. For more information about a career as a Maryland state trooper, visit http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Careers/Pages/default.aspx.

