Death Investigation of 17-Year-Old Male Underway in Lexington Park

UPDATE 7/7/2017 @ 10:00 p.m: Jennifer Stone, Public Information Officer for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, told SMNEWSNET “there is no immediate threat to the public”.

7/7/2017 @9:30 p.m.: On Friday, July 7, 2017, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a residence on Leachburg Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was subsequently pronounced dead.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they are developed.

