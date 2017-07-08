WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 7/8/2017

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.
|Contact
|Phone & Extension
|Cell Phone
|Sgt. Rob Selkirk
|410-535-2800 Ext 2517
|443-624-8241
|Det. Mike Tomlinson
|410-535-2800 Ext 2581
|443-532-4278
|Det. Chip Ward
|410-535-2800 Ext 2589
|443-532-0603
|Det. James Bell
|410-535-2800 Ext 2748
|443-975-0481
|Det. Mike Lewis
|410-535-2800 Ext 2747
|443-975-8368
|Det. Jeff Murphy
|410-535-2800 Ext 2316
|410-474-4413
Larry Darnell Neal Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Charles Edgar Thomas III- subject is wanted for Escape, Theft, Driving on a Suspended License and False Statement to a Police Officer.
Ernest Thomas Magruder III- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Jamar Daron Moss- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Victoria Gayle Wilson- subject is wanted for Violation of Probation- Credit Card Theft.
Antonio Marquis Davis- subject is wanted for Drug Possession, Theft and Driving Without a License.
Travis Benjamin Ridgely- subject is wanted for Child Support.
David Scott Debow- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Donald Joseph Owens- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Shannon Trevor Workman- subject is wanted for Child Support.