WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 7/8/2017

July 8, 2017

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

Contact  Phone & Extension Cell Phone
 Sgt. Rob Selkirk  410-535-2800 Ext 2517  443-624-8241
 Det. Mike Tomlinson  410-535-2800 Ext 2581  443-532-4278
 Det. Chip Ward  410-535-2800 Ext 2589  443-532-0603
 Det. James Bell  410-535-2800 Ext 2748  443-975-0481
 Det. Mike Lewis  410-535-2800 Ext 2747  443-975-8368
 Det. Jeff Murphy  410-535-2800 Ext 2316  410-474-4413
 Larry Darnell Neal Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603  Charles Edgar Thomas III- subject is wanted for Escape, Theft, Driving on a Suspended License and False Statement to a Police Officer. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Ernest Thomas Magruder III- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603  Jamar Daron Moss- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Victoria Gayle Wilson- subject is wanted for Violation of Probation- Credit Card Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

  Antonio Marquis Davis- subject is wanted for Drug Possession, Theft and Driving Without a License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Travis Benjamin Ridgely- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 David Scott Debow- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Donald Joseph Owens- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shannon Trevor Workman- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603



 



