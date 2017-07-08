2 Killed in Overnight Multi Vehicle Crash On I-695

Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight multi vehicle crash this morning that claimed the lives of two people traveling on motorcycles on the Inner Loop of 695.

The two deceased drivers are adult males. The first adult male is from Prince Georges County, MD. The second adult male is from Montgomery County, MD. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities are being withheld until family can be notified.

Four people involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals. One person was flown by Maryland State Police medevac to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD. Three were transported by ambulances to hospitals in the region.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on July 7, 2017, Maryland State Police received a 9-1-1 call from a motorists, reporting a crash involving a motorcycle on the Inner Loop of 695, just prior to the Sparrows Point exit. Troopers from Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack were immediately dispatched to the location.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black motorcycle and four other motorcycles had been traveling on the Inner Loop of 6 95. The driver of the black motorcycle lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and drove into the rear portion of a construction vehicle that was traveling in lane two. After the driver of the black motorcycle struck the construction vehicle in lane two, the driver then veered into four other motorcycles causing them to crash.

Additional individuals who witnessed the crash have told State Police investigators the driver of the black motorcycle struck the rear portion of the construction vehicle causing a chain of other crashes involving four other motorcycles. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the ongoing investigation, with assistance from Golden Ring Barrack troopers.

The investigation is continuing.