Peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2017 Charles Jackson passed away in LaPlata, Maryland. Family and friends will unite on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20785.

Interment will follow at Heritage Cemetery in Waldorf, MD.