Jason Frederick Delahay, 41, of Avenue MD passed away on July 4, 2017 at his home. Born on December 7, 1975 he was the son of Judith Roxanne Delahay of Avenue, MD and the late James Richard Delahay. Jason was the loving husband of Joy Louise Delahay whom he married in Leonardtown, MD. Jason is survived by his children; Amy Faith Delahay and Emily Grace Brooks both of Avenue, MD, and his sister Jacklyn Michelle Lacey of Hollywood, MD.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Jason attended Chopticon High School and was a jack of all trades.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 10, 2017 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be: Lance Owens, Kelly Faunce, Travis Faunce and Steve Windsor. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Billy Graves and J. R. Quade.