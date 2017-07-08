Anna “Dutchy” Kehoe Vial, 91 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on July 6, 2017 at her home. Born on March 5, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Adeline Fricke and Michael Francis Kehoe. Dutchy was the loving wife of the late Dan Howard Vial who preceded her in death on December 7, 2003 and whom she married on June 16, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri. Dutchy is survived by her children: Theresa Ann Rossi of Lexington Park, MD, Victoria Stocker (Bill) of Canyon, TX, Dan Vial (Kathleen) of Carrolton, VA, Robert Vial (Myra) of Rosman, NC, Michelle Sack of Waldorf, MD, Jacques Vial (MaryLou) of Newark, DE and Cynthia Mercure (Conrad) of Lake Toxaway, NC, 17 Grandchildren and 30 Great-Grandchildren. Siblings: Arnold Kehoe and Thomas Kehoe. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Andrew Kehoe, Michael Kehoe, Sylvester Kehoe, Louis Kehoe, Bernadina Rebello and Theresia Nevel.

Dutchy graduated from Riverdale High School in 1944 and moved from Pisgah Forest, NC to St. Mary’s County in 1980. She was a homemaker, Sales associate at the Rod & Reel in Dameron, MD and a prayer warrior. Dutchy retired in November of 2004. She was a member of Knights of Columbus Belles and Ladies of Charity.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD with Father Scott Woods officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: David Davee, Nicholas Vial, Jack Beamer, Scott Riley, Matthew Vial and Conrad Mercure. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Michael Sack, Jr., David Watson, Conrad Mercure, Jr., David Vinzant, Eric Stocker and Patrick Gray.