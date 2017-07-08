Mary Ann Brocker, 91, of Berwyn Heights, MD, died Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Sagepoint Gardens, La Plata, MD.

Mrs. Brocker was a secretary at the US Department of Agriculture, Beltsville, MD before her retirement. She grew up in Mahanoy City, PA, and came to Washington, DC with her late husband, James E. Brocker, to work for the federal government. She was a longtime member of Holy Redeemer Church, College Park, MD and a lifelong sports fan.

In addition to her husband, a sister, Sophia Henry, and brother, Frank Setcavage, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, James and daughter-in-law, Conni, of La Plata, MD; a sister-in-law, Rita Setcavage of Pittsburgh, PA; nieces, Caryn Siegfried of Seven Fields, PA and Justine Dial of Glenview, IL; and their children.

Friends received on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 5-8PM with Catholic Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11AM, officiated by Fr. Mark Smith at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwynn Road, College Park, MD 20740. Burial will be in St. Casmir Cemetery, Mahanoy City, PA.