Patricia Ann Price, 72, of Lusby, MD passed away at her residence in Lusby on July 3, 2017. Patricia was born on November 4, 1944 to the late John Michael O’Neil and the late Helen Louise Cronin O’Neil in Riverdale, MD. Patricia enjoyed spending time with family, flowers, gardening, politics, world events and working hard. She was a Restaurant Manager and worked at Applebee’s, Holiday Inn Solomons, Denney’s, PoFolks, and BlackEyed Pea, affectionately referred to as Miss Pat; and until her illness, at Giant in Lusby.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her grandson, Christopher Wade, brother, John Cronin and sister, Nancy O’Neil. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wade of Lusby; sons, Robert Price of Rogersville, TN, Joseph West of Upper Marlboro, MD; grandsons, Jason Wade, Matthew and Mark Price; great grandchildren Frankie Hungerford, David-Whitney {Dubs} and Isabella Wade, and Kolden Price, she was known to them as Deeda.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Holiday Inn in Solomons, MD with a reception following with friends and family at Cryers Back Road Inn in Compton MD following the service.