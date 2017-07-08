Miranda East Potter, 59

Miranda East Potter, age 59 of Hughesville, Maryland, died July 4, 2017 at her residence.

Miranda was a realtor with Remax and a former comptroller and a member of Grace Brethren Church in Waldorf. She was also formerly a secretary at Metro Elevator with her father. She loved get-togethers and enjoyed being the hostess. She loved cooking and swimming in her swimming pool. She was a good grandmother and mother to her family.

She was the daughter of Carl Dean East and June Alice Wheeler East. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her husband of 26 years, Stephen Edward Potter; her children, Steven Moran and wife Jessica and Melissa Potter; her sister, Susan Frasher and husband Scott; her grandchildren, Caleigh, Steven Jr.; her niece, Ali Honeycutt and husband Tommy; and nephew, Billy Frasher.

Friends received on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646, officiated by Reverend Tom Gill and Reverend Bill Holt. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.