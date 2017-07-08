Tyler J. Coghlan, 27, of Nanjemoy, MD. died July 4, 2017 of a drug overdose on his mother’s birthday.

Son of Charles J. Coghlan (who predeceased him in 2011) and Kari Jones (Ritchey), Tyler is survived by his paternal grandparents, John Paul and Doreen Coghlan; stepfather Kevin Ritchey; maternal grandfather, Mike Jones; maternal grandmother Pam Miller and husband Jeff; Aunt Rene Baker and husband Ronald, Aunts Karen Fiorelli and Lexi Frank; brothers Tristan, Tucker, and Toby Ritchie; sister Emmamae Ritchie; Cousins Nicole and Elissa Fiorelli, Elaine McKay and husband Shaun and children, Ryan and Cameron Baroody, Austin and Connor Baker, Bonnie Snyder, Madeline and Catherine Mulford, and Savanna Miller; Uncles Jeffrey and Jen Miller, plus relatives in Scotland, England and Australia.

Tyler graduated from Lackey High School at age 16 and attended 2 years of college at CSM. Afterward, he studied advanced Information Technology (IT) and worked successfully as an

Information Technology (I.T.) Support Sales Representative in Florida and Maryland. He played soccer, enjoyed skate boarding and jet-skiing and was blessed with many friends.

A Viewing will be held on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 10am until time of Service at 12pm at the New Life Church, 9690 Shepherd Creek Place, La Plata, MD. 20646. (Dome Chapel). A service will be held at 12 Noon, after which the burial will take place in the church cemetery. A repast will be held in the main church hall.