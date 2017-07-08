Billy Leon “Bill” Hall passed away July 3, 2017. He was born November 20, 1946 in Calvert County to Wesley Leon and Myrtle Lee Hall. He was raised in Calvert County, graduating from Calvert High School in 1966. Bill lived in Prince Frederick and was employed with Bill Rausch Plumbing and was later a stock clerk at Grand Union Supermarket. Bill enjoyed reading the newspaper, NASCAR, root beer, coffee at Wawa and going to Subway. He was known for his wry sense of humor and amazing memory.

