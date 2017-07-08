Alexis Nicole Thomas-Sharpe, 26

Alexis Nicole Thomas-Sharpe, age 26 of Waldorf, Maryland, was called home to the Lord unexpectedly on July 3, 2017.

Alexis was a wonderful mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey Thomas; her grandmother, Erma Cave; and her grandfather, Rodney B. Thomas.

She is survived by her mother, Lydia O’Brien; her son, Landon Earl Richards; her daughter, Braelynn Nicole Thomas; her brothers, Jeremy Adam Thomas and Jeffrey Lynn Thomas; her sister, Marli Foster; her paternal grandmother, Sandra Thomas; her paternal great-grandmother, Nevada Bruffy; her husband, Patrick Sharpe; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.

Friends received on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30PM at the New Life Wesleyan Dome Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.