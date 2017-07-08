Andrew Joseph “Andy” Hayden, 30

Andrew Joseph “Andy” Hayden of Newburg, Maryland, died suddenly on July 3, 2017 at his home. He was 30 years old.

Born on June 26, 1987 in Clinton, MD, he was the son of Pamela D. and George F. Hayden. Andy was a carpenter’s helper who enjoyed skate boarding and riding motorcycles. He was an avid dog and cat lover, especially of his cat, Woogi.

Andy was preceded in death by his fiancée, Eva Hughes.

In addition to his parents, Andy is survived by his son Cole Hayden and brother Charles William “Bill” Hayden.

Family and friends to gather on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 5 PM to 8 PM with Services at 7 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 202646.

Interment will be private.