Mary Lucille Blevins-Bowen, 90, of Port Republic, MD passed away on July 2, 2017 in Prince Frederick, MD. Born April 3, 1927 to the late Roy Theopolis Blevins and Cora Bell Mcinturff Blevins, in Unicoi, TN

Lucille moved to Broomes Island MD with her family at the age of 18. She graduated from Calvert Senior High in 1945. Lucille then had her son Robert Lee Hance Jr, who she adored. She was married to the Late John I Bowen. When Lucille was not working around her home, crocheting, sewing, or doing her art work, she loved spending time at church with her church family, and at church functions.

Lucille is survived by her sisters Ruby Martin, Fannie Mae King, and Patricia Mister, several nieces, and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, John I Bowen, her son, Robert Lee Hance Jr., Brothers, Herman, and Leonard Blevins, sisters Imogene Bowen, Virginia Pitcher.

A Funeral Service was held on Saturday July 8, 2017 at Waters Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers were Johnny Bowen, Ricky Bowen, Ivory Blevins, Kelly Blevins, David Ring, Joe Lenherr, Bobby Dalrymple, and Charles Mister.

Active Pallbearers were David Pitcher, Bobby Pitcher, Marty Pitcher, Stanley Pitcher, Jimmy McKenny, and Bobby Fenwick.