Frances Virginia Thomas, 91

Frances Virginia Thomas, age 91 of Annapolis, Maryland, died July 2, 2017 at the Atria Manresa Assisted Living in Annapolis, Maryland.

Frances was an Administrative Assistant for 25 years with the Naval Intelligence Agency (Department of Navy). She enjoyed being a member of the Post Cana Organization for Widows, shopping and a good beer, and car riding through the rolling hills of West Virginia. She most enjoyed her grands and great grands.

She was the daughter of Frank B. Nolan and Grace Burgman Nolan. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband, Ernest Franklin Thomas; her son, Tommy Tut Thomas; her daughter-in-law, Alice Rachel Thomas; and three brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her son, Terry T. Thomas and wife Heidi; her daughter, Debbie K. Heim and husband Randy; her grandchildren, Cindy, Brian, Ashley, Holly, Shaun, and Katie; and her great-grandchildren, Thomas, Journey, Raelynne, Lincoln, Sam, and Sara.

Friends received on Monday, July 10, 2017 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.