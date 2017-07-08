Reginald Jonson, 83, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2017.

Born to the late Helen Paul and Louis Jonson in Pittsburgh, PA.

Survived by his wife, Leakhena Jonson; five adoring children Edmund “Reginald” (Doreatha) Jonson of Clinton, MD, Dwain Verl (Phyllis) Jonson of San Antonio, TX, Mark Brandon (Lorraine) Jonson of Silver Spring, MD, Patricia “Pat” Gal Jonson of Pittsburgh, PA, Mary Francis Jonson of Pittsburgh, PA and three caring step-sons Sachara Khieu, Sastravita Khieu, and Vitiarita Khieu; as well as 9 loving grandchildren, 13 dear great-grandchildren, and 5 beloved great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his siblings Louis V. Jonson, Stephanie Tyler, and Patricia Jonson.

Reginald absolutely loved tennis. They said it was his life. He played from when he was 20 years old until he passed away. He was a part of a few tennis organizations, the main one being the United States Tennis Association (USTA) which included Mid-Atlantic and a couple others. He also loved working on cars and playing baseball.