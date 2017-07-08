Cyndia “Cindi” Jane Busler, 70

Cyndia “Cindi” Jane Busler of Lothian, MD, formerly of Bowie, MD, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at the age of 70.

She was born in Philipsburg, PA, on November 23, 1946, to Erie Margaret (Beard) and Edgar Lacy Gray.

Cindi was the loving sister of Edgar Gray and his wife Kathy, devoted aunt to Jennifer Gable, Jason Gray and Jessica Gray and great-aunt of Elizabeth and Elaina Gable. She was a good friend and neighbor to many.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Calvert Animal Welfare League, P O Box 1660, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.