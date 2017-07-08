Marie G. Pizzuti Engel, 101, of Dunkirk, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 201,7 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Trinidad, CO, on July 7, 1915, to Guisseppina (Sardelitti) and Luigi Pizuti. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Engel Jr., who passed in 1977.

Marie worked as a deli manager for Safeway in Green Meadows, MD, retiring in 1977. She enjoyed shopping, feeding her friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by two children,Josephine Barthlow ( John) and Alfred L. Engel, two grandchildren, Regina Wiese (Ronald) and Steven Barthlow (Angela), and two great-grandchildren, Rachael Wiese and Sawyer Barthlow.