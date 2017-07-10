St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office DUI Arrests for May and June 2017

The following persons were arrested for DUI by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office during the months of May and June 2017.
|5/02/17-Richard Casey Quade, age 28, of Hollywood, arrested by Deputy V. Pontorno
|5/06/17-Carlos Augusto Ramirez-Morales, age 30, of Lexington Park, arrested by Deputy C. Edwards
|5/05/17-Nicole Elaine Mae Lucas, age 23, of Lusby, arrested by Deputy A. Budd
5/06/17-Brian Michael St. Arnold, age 27, of Brandywine, arrested by Deputy K. Flerlage
|5/06/17-Diante Estabon Rose, age 43, of LaPlata, arrested by Deputy B. Fennessey
|5/07/17-Robert Daniel Page, age 60, of Leonardtown, arrested by Deputy D. McClure
5/07/17-Patrick Jason Joseph, age 35, of New Orleans, LA, arrested by Deputy C. Edwards
|5/08/17-James Virgial Carter, age 55, of Mechanicsville, arrested by Deputy S. Bowie
|5/08/17-Teresa Ann Farrell, age 61, of Marksville, LA, arrested by Deputy A. Budd
|5/09/17-Jonathan Tejuan Thompson, age 34, of Great Mills, arrested by Deputy P. Henry
|5/14/17-Sidney Anthony Borne, Jr., age 35, of Pas Christian, MS, arrested by Deputy J. Maguire
|5/14/17-Jeremy John Weller, age 36, of Lexington Park, arrested by Deputy J. Stone
5/16/17-Kyle Scott Roulette, age 20, of Clinton, arrested by K. Flerlage
|5/21/17-Jonathan Harding Parson, age 25, of LaPlata, arrested by Dep. G. Muschette
|5/22/17-James Edward Wright, age 52, of Lexington Park, arrested by Deputy J. Stone
|5/22/17-Shane Edward Mason, age 34, of Mechanicsville, arrested by Deputy J. Stone
|5/28/17-Justin Philip Gates, age 33, of Great Mills, arrested by Deputy P. Henry
|6/04/17-Holly Lynn Gagliarducci, age 27, of Newburg, arrested by Deputy J. Smith
|6/09/17-Eric Alan Jett, age 33, of Leonardtown, arrested by Deputy S. Kerby
|6/10/17-Tabitha Marie Wilson, age 23, of St. Leonard, arrested by Deputy P. Henry
|6/11/17-Matthew Francis Niland, age 24, of Mechanicsville, arrested by Deputy P. Robinson
6/17/17-Jeffrey Douglas Spears, age 53, of Hollywood, arrested by Deputy D. Sidorowicz
|6/17/17-Clancy Jack Crome, age 43, of Callaway, arrested by Deputy D. Sidorowicz
|6/18/17-Samantha Jeanne Watts, age 26, of Hollywood, arrested by Deputy B. Foor
|6/18/17-Charles William Cox 3rd, age 36, of Colton’s Point, arrested by Deputy J. Bare
|6/18/17-Edgar Gabriel Cerda, Jr. age 24, of Great Mills, arrested by Deputy D. Sidorowicz
6/29/17-Mallory Alexis Vaughan, age 23, of Lexington Park, arrested by Deputy J. Krum