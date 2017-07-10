EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Motor Vehicle Accident Sends Two to Hospital and One to Jail

July 10, 2017

On Monday, July 10, 2017, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police and emergency personnel responded to Three Notch Road in California, for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

First Responders arrived on scene to discover a single vehicle collision involving a Ford Fusion.

For unknown reasons the driver of the Ford Fusion lost control of the the vehicle and left the travel portion of the roadway, striking a traffic light pole.

Two adult male patients were taken to to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for their injuries, and the driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver displayed signs of impairment and was placed through standardized field sobriety tests.

Following those tests, the driver was taken into custody and transported by a deputy to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

More details to follow once they become available.




2 Responses to EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Motor Vehicle Accident Sends Two to Hospital and One to Jail

  1. Anonymous on July 10, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Let me help you… “For unknown reasons the driver of the Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle and left the travel portion of the roadway, striking a traffic light pole.”

    ANSWER: “The driver displayed signs of impairment and was placed through standardized field sobriety tests. Following those tests, the driver was taken into custody and transported by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.”

  2. Anonymous on July 10, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Good for him, destroyed his car and sent his 2 buddies to the hospital all because he wouldn’t come up with $20 for a cab or Uber. That looked like a nice car, too bad insurance won’t cover the loss. Doesn’t sound like there was a whole lot of good decision making that night. On the bright side no innocent motorists were involved.

