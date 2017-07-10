Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Serious Motor Vehicle Accidents

On Sunday, July 9, 2017 at approximately 6:40 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigation revealed a passenger car was travelling south on Crain Highway when it left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier on Smallwood Drive West. The vehicle continued across Smallwood Drive West, struck another barrier, overturned, and came to rest in a grassy area near the southbound ramp from Smallwood Drive West onto Crain Highway.

The driver and sole occupant suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

On Friday, July 7, 2017, at approximately 3:35 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of the St. Charles Parkway at Demarr Road in White Plains for the report of a crash.

Initial investigation revealed a Ford pickup truck towing a double-axle trailer with a front-end loader on board was travelling south on St. Charles Parkway north of Demarr Road. An SUV entered the intersection of Demarr Road and St. Charles Parkway. The truck struck the SUV in the driver’s side door. Both vehicles crossed into the northbound lanes of St. Charles Parkway.

The driver of the SUV was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

